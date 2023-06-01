Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
TraqIQ
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
Κορυφαίες Πληροφορίες
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την TraqIQ που μπορεί να βοηθήσει τους άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές για συνεντεύξεις, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα, κ.λπ.).
    • Σχετικά

    TraQiQ is a global technology company that offers products and services to help customers identify, facilitate, and fulfill transactions. Their FinTech and AI solutions have been deployed with leading multi-national customers around the world, helping increase customer loyalty, improving profitability, and driving efficient financial transactions. They have a global presence with offices/customers in Asia, North America, Africa, and Latin America. The leadership and advisory team of the company include people with deep experience running large businesses as well as successful entrepreneurs.

    http://www.traqiq.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2017
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    126
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

    Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στο Email σας

    Εγγραφείτε για επαληθευμένες προσφορές.Θα λαμβάνετε την ανάλυση των στοιχείων αποδοχών μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

    Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και την Πολιτική Απορρήτου και Όρους Χρήσης της Google.

    Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

      Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την TraqIQ

    Σχετικές Εταιρείες

    • Tesla
    • Stripe
    • Microsoft
    • Pinterest
    • Intuit
    • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

    Άλλοι Πόροι