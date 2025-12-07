Η αποζημίωση Μηχανικός Λογισμικού in Netherlands στην TomTom κυμαίνεται από €60.1K ανά year για Software Engineer I έως €116K ανά year για Staff Software Engineer I. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in Netherlands ανέρχεται σε €72.7K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της TomTom. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/7/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
Software Engineer I
$69.3K
$69.3K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$83.5K
$83.5K
$0
$0
Software Engineer III
$88.9K
$88.2K
$0
$696
Software Engineer IV
$115K
$111K
$0
$4.1K
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
|Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Συμπεριλαμβανόμενοι ΤίτλοιΥποβολή Νέου Τίτλου
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/tomtom/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.