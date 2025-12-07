Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
TomTom
  • Μισθοί
  • Μηχανικός Λογισμικού

  • Όλοι οι Μισθοί Μηχανικός Λογισμικού

TomTom Μηχανικός Λογισμικού Μισθοί

Η αποζημίωση Μηχανικός Λογισμικού in Netherlands στην TomTom κυμαίνεται από €60.1K ανά year για Software Engineer I έως €116K ανά year για Staff Software Engineer I. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in Netherlands ανέρχεται σε €72.7K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της TomTom. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/7/2025

Μέσος Όρος Αποζημίωση Κατά Επίπεδο
Προσθήκη Αποζ.Σύγκριση Επιπέδων
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
Software Engineer I
(Αρχάριο Επίπεδο)
$69.3K
$69.3K
$0
$0
Software Engineer II
$83.5K
$83.5K
$0
$0
Software Engineer III
$88.9K
$88.2K
$0
$696
Software Engineer IV
$115K
$111K
$0
$4.1K
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Μισθοί Πρακτικής Άσκησης

Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη TomTom?

Συμπεριλαμβανόμενοι Τίτλοι

Μηχανικός Backend Λογισμικού

Μηχανικός Full-Stack Λογισμικού

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στην TomTom in Netherlands φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή €116,421. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην TomTom για τον ρόλο Μηχανικός Λογισμικού in Netherlands είναι €72,666.

Άλλοι Πόροι

