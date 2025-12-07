Η αποζημίωση Διευθυντής Προϊόντος in Germany στην TomTom κυμαίνεται από €92K ανά year για Product Manager I έως €115K ανά year για Product Manager II. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in Germany ανέρχεται σε €93.2K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της TomTom. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/7/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
Product Manager I
$106K
$98.7K
$0
$7.3K
Product Manager II
$133K
$123K
$0
$10.2K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager IV
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
|Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
