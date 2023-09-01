Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Teya
Teya Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Teya κυμαίνεται από $24,849 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $134,298 για έναν Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Teya. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/1/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $93.9K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
Median $93.7K
Επιχειρηματική Ανάπτυξη
Median $90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$83.7K
Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής
$54.6K
Ανθρώπινο Δυναμικό
Median $76.4K
Σύμβουλος Διοίκησης
$46.1K
Μάρκετινγκ
$103K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
$24.8K
Διευθυντής Έργων
$36.1K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
$134K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Teya είναι Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $134,298. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Teya είναι $83,733.

