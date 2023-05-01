Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Texas Biomedical Research Institute
    • Σχετικά

    Texas Biomedical Research Institute is a leading independent biomedical research institution dedicated to advancing health worldwide through innovative biomedical research. They partner with hundreds of researchers and institutions around the world to fight against various infectious diseases, including cardiovascular disease, psychiatric disorders, Tuberculosis, AIDS, hepatitis, malaria, parasitic infections, Ebolavirus, Marburg virus, and more. The institute is located on a 200-acre campus in San Antonio, Texas, and has a staff of over 300 employees, including a multidisciplinary team of doctoral-level scientists. They have a distinguished history in the innovative, humane, and appropriate use of nonhuman primates for biomedical research and are home to the nation's only privately-owned biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) laboratory.

    txbiomed.org
    Ιστότοπος
    1941
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    351
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

