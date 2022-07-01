Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Testmasters
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας

Testmasters Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Testmasters κυμαίνεται από $77,739 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $126,439 για έναν Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Testmasters. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/1/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $120K

Μηχανικός Full-Stack Λογισμικού

Μηχανικός Δικτύων

Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
$80.4K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$126K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός
$81.6K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
$77.7K
Στελέχωση Προσωπικού
$101K
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Testmasters είναι Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $126,439. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Testmasters είναι $91,050.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Testmasters

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • Microsoft
  • Snap
  • Airbnb
  • Google
  • Flipkart
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/testmasters/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.