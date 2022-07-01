Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
TeraRecon
Εργάζεστε εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
Κορυφαίες γνώσεις
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την TeraRecon που μπορεί να είναι χρήσιμο για άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές συνέντευξης, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα κλπ).
    • Σχετικά με

    Serving 1,300 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon - a ConcertAI company - is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020 & 2021 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer’s imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. In the future, the combination with ConcertAI could bring a single, advanced AI-augmented diagnosis and interpretation capability from clinical trials to patient care.

    http://www.terarecon.com
    Ιστότοπος
    1997
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    200
    Αριθμός Υπαλλήλων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Κεντρικά Γραφεία

    Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στα Εισερχόμενά σας

    Εγγραφείτε σε επαληθευμένες προσφορές.Θα λάβετε την ανάλυση των λεπτομερειών αποζημίωσης μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

    Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και ισχύουν η Πολιτική Απορρήτου και οι Όροι Παροχής Υπηρεσιών ισχύουν.

    Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

      Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την TeraRecon

    Σχετικές Εταιρείες

    • Facebook
    • PayPal
    • Square
    • Intuit
    • Pinterest
    • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

    Άλλοι Πόροι