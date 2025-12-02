Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Teladoc Health
  • Μισθοί
  • Διευθυντής Προϊόντος

  • Όλοι οι Μισθοί Διευθυντής Προϊόντος

Teladoc Health Διευθυντής Προϊόντος Μισθοί

Η αποζημίωση Διευθυντής Προϊόντος in United States στην Teladoc Health κυμαίνεται από $178K ανά year για Product Manager II έως $253K ανά year για Staff Product Manager. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in United States ανέρχεται σε $186K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Teladoc Health. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/2/2025

Μέσος Όρος Αποζημίωση Κατά Επίπεδο
Προσθήκη Αποζ.Σύγκριση Επιπέδων
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$178K
$153K
$9.3K
$16K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$190K
$155K
$17.6K
$18.1K
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Μισθοί Πρακτικής Άσκησης

Χρονοδιάγραμμα Κατοχύρωσης

33%

ΕΤΟΣ 1

33%

ΕΤΟΣ 2

33%

ΕΤΟΣ 3

Τύπος Μετοχών
RSU

Στην Teladoc Health, τα RSUs υπόκεινται σε χρονοδιάγραμμα κατοχύρωσης 3 ετών:

  • 33% κατοχυρώνεται στο 1st-ΕΤΟΣ (33.00% ετησίως)

  • 33% κατοχυρώνεται στο 2nd-ΕΤΟΣ (33.00% ετησίως)

  • 33% κατοχυρώνεται στο 3rd-ΕΤΟΣ (33.00% ετησίως)



Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Διευθυντής Προϊόντος στην Teladoc Health in United States φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $264,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Teladoc Health για τον ρόλο Διευθυντής Προϊόντος in United States είναι $182,000.

Άλλοι Πόροι

