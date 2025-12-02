Η αποζημίωση Διευθυντής Προϊόντος in United States στην Teladoc Health κυμαίνεται από $178K ανά year για Product Manager II έως $253K ανά year για Staff Product Manager. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in United States ανέρχεται σε $186K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Teladoc Health. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/2/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$178K
$153K
$9.3K
$16K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$190K
$155K
$17.6K
$18.1K
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
|Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33%
ΕΤΟΣ 1
33%
ΕΤΟΣ 2
33%
ΕΤΟΣ 3
Στην Teladoc Health, τα RSUs υπόκεινται σε χρονοδιάγραμμα κατοχύρωσης 3 ετών:
33% κατοχυρώνεται στο 1st-ΕΤΟΣ (33.00% ετησίως)
33% κατοχυρώνεται στο 2nd-ΕΤΟΣ (33.00% ετησίως)
33% κατοχυρώνεται στο 3rd-ΕΤΟΣ (33.00% ετησίως)
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/teladoc-health/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.