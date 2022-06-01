Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
    As one of the most geographically diverse broadcasters in the U.S., TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, TEGNA's stations have over 31 million social followers.In everything we do, we are driven by our strongly held values and our stated purpose to serve the greater good of our communities. TEGNA produces trusted, impactful and innovative content across platforms. We tell stories that matter, are an advocate for those in need and help bring positive change to our communities. Our award-winning journalists have been recognized with numerous national honors including Edward R. Murrow, Alfred I. duPont, George Foster Peabody, George Polk, Walter Cronkite and Emmy awards.

    http://www.TEGNA.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2015
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    7,000
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $1B-$10B
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

    Άλλοι Πόροι