Το διάμεσο πακέτο αποζημίωσης Επενδυτής Επιχειρηματικού Κεφαλαίου in United States στην Techstars ανέρχεται σε $225K ανά year. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Techstars. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/2/2025

Μέσος Μισθός
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Σύνολο ανά έτος
$225K
Επίπεδο
-
Βάση
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Μπόνους
$45K
Έτη στην εταιρεία
4 Έτη
Έτη εμπειρίας
25 Έτη
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Επενδυτής Επιχειρηματικού Κεφαλαίου στην Techstars in United States φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $305,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Techstars για τον ρόλο Επενδυτής Επιχειρηματικού Κεφαλαίου in United States είναι $192,500.

