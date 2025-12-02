Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra Επενδυτής Επιχειρηματικού Κεφαλαίου Μισθοί

Η αποζημίωση Επενδυτής Επιχειρηματικού Κεφαλαίου in India στην Tech Mahindra ανέρχεται σε ₹367K ανά year για U1. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Tech Mahindra. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/2/2025

Μέση Συνολική Αποζημίωση

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Συνηθισμένο Εύρος
Δυνατό Εύρος
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Συνηθισμένο Εύρος
Δυνατό Εύρος
Μέσος Όρος Αποζημίωση Κατά Επίπεδο
Προσθήκη Αποζ.Σύγκριση Επιπέδων
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη Tech Mahindra?

Συμπεριλαμβανόμενοι Τίτλοι

Συνεργάτης

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Επενδυτής Επιχειρηματικού Κεφαλαίου στην Tech Mahindra in India φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή ₹451,864. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Tech Mahindra για τον ρόλο Επενδυτής Επιχειρηματικού Κεφαλαίου in India είναι ₹318,270.

