Tech Mahindra
  • Μισθοί
  • Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων

  • Όλοι οι Μισθοί Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων

Tech Mahindra Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων Μισθοί

Η αποζημίωση Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων in United States στην Tech Mahindra κυμαίνεται από $138K ανά year για U2 έως $125K ανά year για U3. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in United States ανέρχεται σε $150K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Tech Mahindra. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/2/2025

Μέσος Όρος Αποζημίωση Κατά Επίπεδο
Προσθήκη Αποζ.Σύγκριση Επιπέδων
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
U1
Associate Technical Program Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
Technical Program Manager
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
Senior Technical Program Manager
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
Team Lead
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων στην Tech Mahindra in United States φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $250,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Tech Mahindra για τον ρόλο Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων in United States είναι $130,000.

