Η αποζημίωση Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων in United States στην Tech Mahindra κυμαίνεται από $138K ανά year για U2 έως $125K ανά year για U3. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in United States ανέρχεται σε $150K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Tech Mahindra. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/2/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
U1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U2
$138K
$138K
$0
$0
U3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
|Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
