SSE Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της SSE κυμαίνεται από $39,806 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $86,430 για έναν Πολιτικός Μηχανικός στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της SSE. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/30/2025

Πολιτικός Μηχανικός
$86.4K
Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός
$39.8K
Αναλυτής Κυβερνοασφάλειας
$41.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$63.9K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην SSE είναι Πολιτικός Μηχανικός at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $86,430. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην SSE είναι $52,910.

