Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
SRI International
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας

SRI International Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της SRI International κυμαίνεται από $100,667 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Μηχανικός Υλικού στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $271,350 για έναν Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της SRI International. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Μηχανικός Υλικού
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
Median $150K
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $125K

Ερευνητής Επιστήμονας

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Βιοϊατρικός Μηχανικός
$128K
Χημικός Μηχανικός
$124K

Ερευνητικός Μηχανικός

Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός
$154K
Διευθυντής Έργων
$196K
Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων
$271K
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην SRI International είναι Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $271,350. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην SRI International είναι $150,000.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την SRI International

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • FINRA
  • Battelle
  • MITRE
  • TIAA
  • The Aerospace Corporation
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/sri-international/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.