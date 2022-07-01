Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
SRAM
SRAM Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της SRAM κυμαίνεται από $24,880 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $241,200 για έναν Μηχανικός Υλικού στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της SRAM. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/30/2025

Μηχανικός Υλικού
$241K
Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός
$24.9K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
$99K

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$45.8K
Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην SRAM είναι Μηχανικός Υλικού at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $241,200. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην SRAM είναι $72,399.

Άλλοι Πόροι

