Softbank Robotics
    SoftBank Robotics is driving technology forward as a worldwide leader in robotics solutions. Rapidly expanding with offices in Tokyo, Paris, London, San Francisco, Boston, Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Singapore, Seoul, and Sydney, SoftBank Robotics is constantly exploring and commercializing robotics solutions that help make people’s lives easier, safer, more connected, and more extraordinary. There are currently over 30,000 SoftBank Robotics robots used in more than 70 countries worldwide offering innovative applications relevant in the fields of retail, tourism, healthcare, finance, education, facilities management, and cleaning.

    softbankrobotics.com
    2005
    45
    $1M-$10M
