SmartRecruiters
Κορυφαίες γνώσεις
    SmartRecruiters’ Talent Acquisition Suite is used by high-performance organizations for making the best hires. It has full functionality for recruitment marketing and collaborative hiring built on a modern cloud platform with an open marketplace for 3rd party recruitment services. Unlike the first generation applicant tracking systems it replaces, SmartRecruiters provides an amazing candidate experience, hiring managers actually want to use the product, and recruiters love us because we make their jobs easier. Companies like Visa, Skechers, Kelly Services, and Equinox use SmartRecruiters to make recruiting a competitive advantage.

    http://smartrecruiters.com
    2010
    450
    $50M-$100M
