ShipBob
ShipBob Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της ShipBob κυμαίνεται από $24,430 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $215,321 για έναν Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της ShipBob. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/30/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $171K
Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
$142K
Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$24.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
$149K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
Median $115K
Διευθυντής Έργων
$59.2K
Πωλήσεις
$214K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
$193K
Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
$215K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην ShipBob είναι Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $215,321. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην ShipBob είναι $149,250.

Άλλοι Πόροι

