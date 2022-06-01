Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Ricoh USA
Ricoh USA Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Ricoh USA κυμαίνεται από $26,547 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT) στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $310,440 για έναν Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Ricoh USA. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/29/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $100K
Μηχανικός Υλικού
$109K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$26.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Μάρκετινγκ
$57.8K
Διευθυντής Έργων
$92.5K
Μηχανικός Πωλήσεων
$30.2K
Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
$221K
Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων
$310K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Ricoh USA είναι Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $310,440. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Ricoh USA είναι $96,268.

Άλλοι Πόροι

