Rice University
Rice University Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Rice University κυμαίνεται από $32,000 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $97,013 για έναν Διευθυντής Προϊόντος στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Rice University. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/29/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $32K

Ερευνητής Επιστήμονας

Χημικός Μηχανικός
Median $36K

Ερευνητικός Μηχανικός

Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
Median $40K

Research Assistant
Median $40K
Διοικητικός Βοηθός
$48.1K
Βιοϊατρικός Μηχανικός
$51.7K
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
$58.8K
Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής
$77.4K
Γεωλόγος Μηχανικός
$66.7K
Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός
$34.8K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
$79.6K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$97K
Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Rice University είναι Διευθυντής Προϊόντος at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $97,013. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Rice University είναι $49,910.

