RIB Software Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της RIB Software κυμαίνεται από $71,271 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $179,476 για έναν Επιχειρηματική Ανάπτυξη στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της RIB Software. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/29/2025

Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
$105K
Επιχειρηματική Ανάπτυξη
$179K
Μάρκετινγκ
$109K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$71.3K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην RIB Software είναι Επιχειρηματική Ανάπτυξη at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $179,476. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην RIB Software είναι $106,777.

