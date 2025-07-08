Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Rhenus
Rhenus Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Rhenus κυμαίνεται από $40,200 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $92,772 για έναν Διευθυντής Επιστήμης Δεδομένων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Rhenus. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/29/2025

Λογιστής
$43.3K
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
$53.3K
Διευθυντής Επιστήμης Δεδομένων
$92.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$59.5K
Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
$40.2K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Rhenus είναι Διευθυντής Επιστήμης Δεδομένων at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $92,772. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Rhenus είναι $53,251.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/rhenus/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.