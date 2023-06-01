Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Radish
    Radish is a digital platform launched in 2015 that offers premium serialized stories based on bite-sized episodes suitable for 10 minutes on a smartphone. After 3 free chapters, mobile micropayments provide access to ensuing episodes. Its top author is earning more than $43,000 a month. Radish has raised $5 million in seed financing from backers including Greylock, Lowercase Partners, Softbank Next Media Innovation Fund, UTA, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments (BDMI), and Sherpa Capital. Ankur Jain, VP of Product at Tinder, is on the board.

    radishfiction.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2015
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    105
    Αριθμός Υπαλλήλων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Κεντρικά Γραφεία

