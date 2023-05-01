Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
QVC
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας

QVC Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της QVC κυμαίνεται από $15,217 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $101,000 για έναν Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της QVC. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $101K
Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
$83.6K
Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
$15.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
$62.6K
Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής
$40.2K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$46.9K
Στελέχωση Προσωπικού
$24.1K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
$87K
Ερευνητής Εμπειρίας Χρήστη
$84.6K
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην QVC είναι Μηχανικός Λογισμικού με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $101,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην QVC είναι $62,616.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την QVC

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • Snap
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • Facebook
  • Amazon
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/qvc/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.