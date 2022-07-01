Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
    Plutus Health Inc. is a technology-driven 15-year-old full-cycle RCM firm specializing in ABA Billing, medical coding, medical billing, payment posting, denial management, credentialing, prior authorizations, AR follow-up & out-of-network negotiations. With over 750+ employees & 50+ RPA bots, our fees are a % collection with no upfront set-up fees. We can offer you our billing software, a financial analytics dashboard, patient e-statements software & patient payment portal or if you already have one, we can use yours. Plutus Health can fix your challenges with delayed billing, slow or low collections, frequent denials, high days in AR & an aging AR balance, human resource challenges in your billing department or if current billing vendor does not provide transparent reporting.Our value proposition is our 3 Ts. Transparency, Turn-around-time & Technology.

    plutushealthinc.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2008
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    90
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

