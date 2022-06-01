Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Plug Power
Plug Power Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Plug Power κυμαίνεται από $52,260 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $233,825 για έναν Διευθυντής Έργων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Plug Power. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/28/2025

Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός
Median $87K
Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
$52.3K
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
$90.5K

Διευθυντής Έργων
$234K
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$86.5K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Plug Power είναι Διευθυντής Έργων at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $233,825. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Plug Power είναι $87,000.

