Philo Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Philo κυμαίνεται από $174,870 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $281,400 για έναν Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Philo. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/26/2025

Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$281K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
$175K
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$237K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Philo είναι Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $281,400. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Philo είναι $237,281.

