Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Philip Morris International κυμαίνεται από $13,750 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Λογιστής στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $475,124 για έναν Επιχειρηματικές Λειτουργίες στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Philip Morris International. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/26/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $70K
Λογιστής
$13.8K
Επιχειρηματικές Λειτουργίες
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
$38.9K
Επιχειρηματική Ανάπτυξη
$206K
Λειτουργίες Εξυπηρέτησης Πελατών
$23.3K
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
$47.6K
Διευθυντής Επιστήμης Δεδομένων
$267K
Χρηματοοικονομικός Αναλυτής
$21.1K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$26.2K
Μάρκετινγκ
$23.2K
Λειτουργίες Μάρκετινγκ
$82.3K
Μηχανολόγος Μηχανικός
$47.1K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$60.3K
Διευθυντής Έργων
$51.6K
Διαχειριστής Ακινήτων
$120K
Στελέχωση Προσωπικού
$92.4K
Πωλήσεις
$49.1K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
$124K
Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
$110K
Ερευνητής Εμπειρίας Χρήστη
$142K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Philip Morris International είναι Επιχειρηματικές Λειτουργίες at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $475,124. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Philip Morris International είναι $60,300.

