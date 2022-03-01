Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Onex
Onex Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Onex κυμαίνεται από $12,158 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $170,145 για έναν Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Onex. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/28/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $12.2K
Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής
$123K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$61.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Μάρκετινγκ
$88.2K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
$136K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$110K
Πωλήσεις
$121K
Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
$170K
Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων
$21.3K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Onex είναι Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $170,145. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Onex είναι $110,223.

