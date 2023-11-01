Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
onepoint Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της onepoint κυμαίνεται από $25,099 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $51,761 για έναν Διευθυντής Προϊόντος στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της onepoint. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/28/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $47.6K

Μηχανικός Backend Λογισμικού

Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
$25.1K
Σύμβουλος Διοίκησης
$48.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$51.8K
Πωλήσεις
$50.3K
Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
$47.7K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην onepoint είναι Διευθυντής Προϊόντος at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $51,761. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην onepoint είναι $47,982.

Άλλοι Πόροι

