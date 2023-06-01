Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Nirvana Insurance
Nirvana Insurance Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Nirvana Insurance κυμαίνεται από $90,450 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Πωλήσεις στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $238,375 για έναν Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Nirvana Insurance. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/24/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $238K
Στελέχωση Προσωπικού
$181K
Πωλήσεις
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Nirvana Insurance είναι Μηχανικός Λογισμικού με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $238,375. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Nirvana Insurance είναι $181,300.

