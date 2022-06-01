Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Nintex
Nintex Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Nintex κυμαίνεται από $52,380 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $199,000 για έναν Μάρκετινγκ στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Nintex. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/24/2025

Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
$117K
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
$54K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Μάρκετινγκ
$199K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
$177K
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
$86.3K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
$52.4K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Nintex είναι Μάρκετινγκ at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $199,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Nintex είναι $86,255.

