NielsenIQ
NielsenIQ Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της NielsenIQ κυμαίνεται από $15,060 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $393,838 για έναν Πωλήσεις στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της NielsenIQ. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/24/2025

Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $15.1K

Μηχανικός Full-Stack Λογισμικού

Επιστήμονας Δεδομένων
Median $132K
Διευθυντής Προϊόντος
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
Median $24.3K
Επιχειρηματική Ανάπτυξη
$95.8K
Εξυπηρέτηση Πελατών
$24.4K
Επιτυχία Πελατών
$72.8K
Αναλυτής Δεδομένων
$21.8K
Διευθυντής Επιστήμης Δεδομένων
$154K
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
$101K
Σύμβουλος Διοίκησης
$97.5K
Μάρκετινγκ
$75.3K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
$147K
Διευθυντής Προγραμμάτων
$56.6K
Διευθυντής Έργων
$101K
Πωλήσεις
$394K
Αναλυτής Κυβερνοασφάλειας
$52K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
$152K
Διευθυντής Τεχνικών Προγραμμάτων
$56.9K
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην NielsenIQ είναι Πωλήσεις at the Common Range Average level με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $393,838. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην NielsenIQ είναι $95,787.

