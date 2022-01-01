Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Nelnet
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας

Nelnet Μισθοί

Ο μισθός της Nelnet κυμαίνεται από $60,000 σε συνολική αποζημίωση ετησίως για έναν Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT) στο χαμηλό άκρο έως $146,000 για έναν Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων στο υψηλό άκρο. Το Levels.fyi συλλέγει ανώνυμους και επαληθευμένους μισθούς από παρόντες και πρώην υπαλλήλους της Nelnet. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Μηχανικός Λογισμικού
Median $103K

Μηχανικός Full-Stack Λογισμικού

Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων
Median $146K
Αναλυτής Κυβερνοασφάλειας
Median $83.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Τεχνολόγος Πληροφορικής (IT)
Median $60K
Σχεδιαστής Προϊόντος
$90.7K
Διευθυντής Μηχανικών Λογισμικού
$119K
Λείπει ο τίτλος σας;

Αναζητήστε όλους τους μισθούς στη σελίδα αποδοχών ή προσθέστε τον μισθό σας για να βοηθήσετε να ξεκλειδώσει η σελίδα.


Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Ο υψηλότερος αμοιβόμενος ρόλος που αναφέρθηκε στην Nelnet είναι Αρχιτέκτονας Λύσεων με ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $146,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Nelnet είναι $96,576.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Nelnet

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • Rocket Mortgage
  • OneMain Financial
  • Citi
  • loanDepot
  • Navient
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/nelnet/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.