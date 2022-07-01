Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Nearpod
Κορυφαίες Πληροφορίες
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την Nearpod που μπορεί να βοηθήσει τους άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές για συνεντεύξεις, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα, κ.λπ.).
    • Σχετικά

    Nearpod offers an interactive, instructional platform that merges formative assessment and dynamic media for live and self-paced learning experiences inside and outside of the classroom. Nearpod is a device-agnostic platform that engages students with activities such as Virtual Reality, PhET simulations and Desmos, and features more than 8,500 ready-to-run interactive lessons and videos created in partnership with leading brands like Common Sense Education and Smithsonian. In 2019, Nearpod acquired Flocabulary, a learning platform that engages students in academically rigorous K-12 curriculum while promoting literacy through hip-hop videos. Together, Nearpod and Flocabulary reach educators in the 100 largest school districts in the US. In 2018, Nearpod was named EdTech Digest’s Company of the Year.

    http://www.nearpod.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2012
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    450
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $50M-$100M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

    Άλλοι Πόροι