Monarch Tractor
Κορυφαίες Πληροφορίες
    • Σχετικά

    Monarch is a company that is revolutionizing farming through digital transformation. They prioritize farmers and offer a smart electric tractor that enhances existing farm ecosystems. Monarch addresses labor availability, sustainability, and provides data-driven farming insights. They enable economically competitive organic and beyond farming through intelligent electro-mechanical solutions that replace harmful chemicals. The Monarch Tractor is driven by bleeding-edge technology and performs better than any other tractor in its class.

    https://monarchtractor.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2017
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    126
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

