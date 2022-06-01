Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Miltenyi Biotec
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
Κορυφαίες Πληροφορίες
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την Miltenyi Biotec που μπορεί να βοηθήσει τους άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές για συνεντεύξεις, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα, κ.λπ.).
    • Σχετικά

    For over 30 years, Miltenyi Biotec has been a major provider of products and services that drive biomedical research and boost cell and gene therapy. More than 3,500 employees in 28 countries combine excellence in research with innovative products to create cutting-edge solutions that make cancer and other disease history.Our expertise spans research areas including immunology, stem cell biology, neuroscience, and cancer, and clinical research areas like hematology, graft engineering, and apheresis. At Miltenyi Biotec, scientists, engineers, software developers and many other professionals work together to improve human health by providing smarter cellular technology solutions to researchers and clinicians worldwide.

    http://www.miltenyibiotec.com
    Ιστότοπος
    1989
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    3,000
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $500M-$1B
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

    Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στο Email σας

    Εγγραφείτε για επαληθευμένες προσφορές.Θα λαμβάνετε την ανάλυση των στοιχείων αποδοχών μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

    Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και την Πολιτική Απορρήτου και Όρους Χρήσης της Google.

    Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

      Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Miltenyi Biotec

    Σχετικές Εταιρείες

    • LEK
    • ReliaQuest
    • Optoro
    • Ambry Genetics
    • Mavenlink
    • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

    Άλλοι Πόροι