Η αποζημίωση Αναλογιστής in United States στην Milliman κυμαίνεται από $102K ανά year για Analyst έως $210K ανά year για Principal. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in United States ανέρχεται σε $112K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Milliman. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/8/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
Analyst
$102K
$93.5K
$0
$8.6K
Actuarial Associate
$146K
$121K
$0
$24.7K
Consultant
$229K
$151K
$0
$77.5K
Principal
$210K
$160K
$0
$50K
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
|Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
