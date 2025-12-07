Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Meituan
Το διάμεσο πακέτο αποζημίωσης Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής in China στην Meituan ανέρχεται σε CN¥394K ανά year. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Meituan. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/7/2025

Μέσος Μισθός
Meituan
Business Analyst
Beijing, BJ, China
Σύνολο ανά έτος
$55.2K
Επίπεδο
L6
Βάση
$41.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Μπόνους
$13.8K
Έτη στην εταιρεία
2 Έτη
Έτη εμπειρίας
2 Έτη
Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής στην Meituan in China φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή CN¥1,025,138. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Meituan για τον ρόλο Επιχειρηματικός Αναλυτής in China είναι CN¥342,072.

Άλλοι Πόροι

