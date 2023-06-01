Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
MacKay CEO Forums
    MacKay CEO Forums is a peer learning group for CEOs, executives, and business owners across all industries. With over 1200 members worldwide, the company hosts exclusive events and summits to provide high-impact peer learning opportunities. The company's 50+ Forum Chairs are award-winning coaches, consultants, and advisors to the Canadian business community. MacKay CEO Forums challenges its members to become inspiring leaders through a high accountability culture, where clarity, transparency, and confidentiality are expected.

    http://mackayceoforums.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2005
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    126
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

    Άλλοι Πόροι