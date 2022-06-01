Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Lumenis
Κορυφαίες Πληροφορίες
    • Σχετικά

    Energy to HealthcareLumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For nearly 50 years, Lumenis'​ ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods in each and every one of the verticals we operate in. Our drive for innovation stems from an uncompromising commitment to improving the health and well-being of our patients; addressing new and growing needs of aging populations; and in offering medical professionals cutting-edge solutions that fit seamlessly into the health-economics environment of the 21st century.A Leader with Great Assets in Attractive Growing MarketsInnovative technology: Over 270 registered patents and more than 100 FDA clearances.Global reach: Active installed base of more than 80,000 systems and presence in over 100 countries.Strong brand: The Lumenis name and brand are associated with high quality among consumers.Partnership with key opinion leaders (KOL’s): Strong KOL support and commitment to research and development.

    http://www.lumenis.com
    Ιστότοπος
    1966
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    1,500
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    Έδρα

