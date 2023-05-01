Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Landsteiner Scientific
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
Κορυφαίες Πληροφορίες
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την Landsteiner Scientific που μπορεί να βοηθήσει τους άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές για συνεντεύξεις, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα, κ.λπ.).
    • Σχετικά

    Landsteiner Scientific is a Mexican pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development, production, and commercialization of high-quality, safe, effective, and affordable generic drugs. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, they have a portfolio of over 80 products in 15 therapeutic areas, produced in two state-of-the-art pharmaceutical plants. They distribute and sell their products in various channels, including private distributors, chain pharmacies, and public health institutions. They have over 1000 employees who work together based on values such as ethics, respect, honesty, and professionalism. Their mission is to contribute to people's well-being through the ethical and professional development of innovative and high-quality medicines.

    http://www.landsteiner.com
    Ιστότοπος
    1998
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    751
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

    Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στο Email σας

    Εγγραφείτε για επαληθευμένες προσφορές.Θα λαμβάνετε την ανάλυση των στοιχείων αποδοχών μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

    Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και την Πολιτική Απορρήτου και Όρους Χρήσης της Google.

    Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

      Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Landsteiner Scientific

    Σχετικές Εταιρείες

    • Square
    • Intuit
    • Stripe
    • Google
    • Netflix
    • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

    Άλλοι Πόροι