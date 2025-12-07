Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Kepler Communications
Kepler Communications Μηχανικός Υλικού Μισθοί

Το διάμεσο πακέτο αποζημίωσης Μηχανικός Υλικού in Canada στην Kepler Communications ανέρχεται σε CA$149K ανά year. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της Kepler Communications. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/7/2025

Μέσος Μισθός
company icon
Kepler Communications
Hardware Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Σύνολο ανά έτος
$109K
Επίπεδο
3
Βάση
$109K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Μπόνους
$0
Έτη στην εταιρεία
5-10 Έτη
Έτη εμπειρίας
5-10 Έτη
Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη Kepler Communications?

Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Συμβάλλετε

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Μηχανικός Υλικού στην Kepler Communications in Canada φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή CA$216,529. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Kepler Communications για τον ρόλο Μηχανικός Υλικού in Canada είναι CA$135,863.

