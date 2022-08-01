Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
kea
    Launched in 2018, kea is changing the way restaurants operate. We've built a SaaS voice product that takes calls on the behalf of the restaurant, helping customers place their orders without having to speak to someone in the store. This allows the restaurant to stop context-switching and focus on what they do best: making great food. We've raised $18m to date and we're building an amazing team to drive the world's restaurant commerce. We've experienced over 500% year-over-year revenue growth, and plan to continue that trend by providing even more value for our customers through our technology. There are tens of thousands of restaurants out there that need kea, and we're building for them.

    https://kea.ai
    Ιστότοπος
    2018
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    60
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
