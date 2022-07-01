Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
JatApp
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
Κορυφαίες Πληροφορίες
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την JatApp που μπορεί να βοηθήσει τους άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές για συνεντεύξεις, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα, κ.λπ.).
    • Σχετικά

    JatApp is a full-cycle custom software development company that provides a full range of services in software development, mobile app development, web development, and staffing your project with a dedicated development team.Our team unites professional engineers, designers, support service and managers, who know how to create innovative software solutions, taking responsibility for the entire Software Development Life Cycle from concept to launch and support.Key services JatApp offers:- Dedicated development teams- Application development- Mobile App development- Web development- Enterprise software development- QA & Software Testing- UI/UX design- IT consulting and business analysis.

    http://jatapp.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2009
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    90
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

    Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στο Email σας

    Εγγραφείτε για επαληθευμένες προσφορές.Θα λαμβάνετε την ανάλυση των στοιχείων αποδοχών μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

    Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και την Πολιτική Απορρήτου και Όρους Χρήσης της Google.

    Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

      Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την JatApp

    Σχετικές Εταιρείες

    • Flipkart
    • Snap
    • Netflix
    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

    Άλλοι Πόροι