Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
ImpactAssets
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
Κορυφαίες Πληροφορίες
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την ImpactAssets που μπορεί να βοηθήσει τους άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές για συνεντεύξεις, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα, κ.λπ.).
    • Σχετικά

    ImpactAssets is a nonprofit financial services firm that increases the flow of capital into investments that deliver financial, social and environmental returns. Our impact investment strategies, donor advised fund and knowledge resources provide a dynamic platform for wealth managers and the clients they serve to advance social or environmental change through investment. ImpactAssets seeks to shine a spotlight on and drive capital to the field’s most promising organizations and initiatives, helping to build the field of impact investing.

    http://www.impactassets.org
    Ιστότοπος
    2010
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    45
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $1M-$10M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

    Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στο Email σας

    Εγγραφείτε για επαληθευμένες προσφορές.Θα λαμβάνετε την ανάλυση των στοιχείων αποδοχών μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

    Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και την Πολιτική Απορρήτου και Όρους Χρήσης της Google.

    Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

      Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την ImpactAssets

    Σχετικές Εταιρείες

    • Spotify
    • Dropbox
    • Airbnb
    • Flipkart
    • Coinbase
    • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

    Άλλοι Πόροι