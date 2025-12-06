Η αποζημίωση Μηχανικός Λογισμικού in Netherlands στην IMC κυμαίνεται από €146K ανά year για L1 έως €160K ανά year για L4. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in Netherlands ανέρχεται σε €160K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της IMC. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/6/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
L1
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
|Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
