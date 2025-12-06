Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
IMC
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Μισθοί
  • Μηχανικός Λογισμικού

  • Όλοι οι Μισθοί Μηχανικός Λογισμικού

IMC Μηχανικός Λογισμικού Μισθοί

Η αποζημίωση Μηχανικός Λογισμικού in Netherlands στην IMC κυμαίνεται από €146K ανά year για L1 έως €160K ανά year για L4. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in Netherlands ανέρχεται σε €160K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της IMC. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/6/2025

Μέσος Όρος Αποζημίωση Κατά Επίπεδο
Προσθήκη Αποζ.Σύγκριση Επιπέδων
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
L1
(Αρχάριο Επίπεδο)
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Προβολή 1 Περισσότερων Επιπέδων
Προσθήκη Αποζ.Σύγκριση Επιπέδων
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
ΠροσθήκηΠροσθήκη ΑμοιβήςΠροσθήκη Αμοιβής

Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Εξαγωγή ΔεδομένωνΠροβολή Διαθέσιμων Θέσεων
Μισθοί Πρακτικής Άσκησης

Συμβάλλετε
Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη IMC?

Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στο Email σας

Εγγραφείτε για επαληθευμένες Μηχανικός Λογισμικού προσφορές.Θα λαμβάνετε την ανάλυση των στοιχείων αποδοχών μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και την Πολιτική Απορρήτου και Όρους Χρήσης της Google.

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Μηχανικός Λογισμικού στην IMC in Netherlands φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή €201,089. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην IMC για τον ρόλο Μηχανικός Λογισμικού in Netherlands είναι €152,749.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την IMC

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • Jump Trading
  • Quantlab
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Bain Capital
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.