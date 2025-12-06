Η αποζημίωση Μηχανικός Υλικού in United States στην IMC κυμαίνεται από $243K ανά year για L1 έως $335K ανά year για L3. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in United States ανέρχεται σε $245K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της IMC. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/6/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
