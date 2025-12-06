Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
IMC
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Μισθοί
  • Μηχανικός Υλικού

  • Όλοι οι Μισθοί Μηχανικός Υλικού

IMC Μηχανικός Υλικού Μισθοί

Η αποζημίωση Μηχανικός Υλικού in United States στην IMC κυμαίνεται από $243K ανά year για L1 έως $335K ανά year για L3. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in United States ανέρχεται σε $245K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της IMC. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/6/2025

Μέσος Όρος Αποζημίωση Κατά Επίπεδο
Προσθήκη Αποζ.Σύγκριση Επιπέδων
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Προβολή 1 Περισσότερων Επιπέδων
Προσθήκη Αποζ.Σύγκριση Επιπέδων
Τελευταίες Υποβολές Μισθών
ΠροσθήκηΠροσθήκη ΑμοιβήςΠροσθήκη Αμοιβής

Εταιρεία

Τοποθεσία | Ημερομηνία

Όνομα Βαθμίδας

Ετικέτα

Έτη Εμπειρίας

Σύνολο / Στην Εταιρεία

Συνολική Αποζημίωση

Βάση | Μετοχές (έτ) | Μπόνους
Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Εξαγωγή ΔεδομένωνΠροβολή Διαθέσιμων Θέσεων

Συμβάλλετε
Ποια είναι τα επαγγελματικά επίπεδα στη IMC?

Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στο Email σας

Εγγραφείτε για επαληθευμένες Μηχανικός Υλικού προσφορές.Θα λαμβάνετε την ανάλυση των στοιχείων αποδοχών μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και την Πολιτική Απορρήτου και Όρους Χρήσης της Google.

Συμπεριλαμβανόμενοι Τίτλοι

Υποβολή Νέου Τίτλου

Μηχανικός FPGA

Συχνές Ερωτήσεις

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για Μηχανικός Υλικού στην IMC in United States φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $650,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην IMC για τον ρόλο Μηχανικός Υλικού in United States είναι $245,000.

Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

    Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την IMC

Σχετικές Εταιρείες

  • Jump Trading
  • Quantlab
  • American Century Investments
  • Liquidnet
  • Bain Capital
  • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

Άλλοι Πόροι

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.