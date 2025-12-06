Η αποζημίωση Μηχανικός Λογισμικού in United States στην IHS Markit κυμαίνεται από $99.2K ανά year για Software Engineer έως $136K ανά year για Senior Software Engineer. Το διάμεσο yearιο πακέτο αποζημίωσης in United States ανέρχεται σε $135K. Δείτε την ανάλυση βασικού μισθού, μετοχών και μπόνους για τα συνολικά πακέτα αποζημίωσης της IHS Markit. Τελευταία ενημέρωση: 12/6/2025
Όνομα Επιπέδου
Σύνολο
Βασικός
Μετοχές
Μπόνους
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Εταιρεία
Όνομα Βαθμίδας
Έτη Εμπειρίας
Συνολική Αποζημίωση
|Δεν βρέθηκαν μισθοί
