Κατάλογος Εταιρειών
Hearth
Εργάζεστε Εδώ; Διεκδικήστε την Εταιρεία σας
Κορυφαίες Πληροφορίες
  • Συνεισφέρετε κάτι μοναδικό για την Hearth που μπορεί να βοηθήσει τους άλλους (π.χ. συμβουλές για συνεντεύξεις, επιλογή ομάδων, μοναδική κουλτούρα, κ.λπ.).
    • Σχετικά

    Hearth is a Fintech company helping home improvement contractors grow and manage their business. Our SaaS platform provides over 10,000 contractors the financial tools they need to close more business, including financing solutions, invoicing, payment collections, insurance products, all in one, modern system designed specifically for the home improvement industry. Backed by 8VC, Founders Fund, and other prominent leaders in Silicon Valley, Hearth has raised over $50M and is one of the fastest growing companies in the home improvement space.

    http://www.gethearth.com
    Ιστότοπος
    2016
    Έτος Ίδρυσης
    150
    Αριθμός Εργαζομένων
    $10M-$50M
    Εκτιμώμενα Έσοδα
    Έδρα

    Λάβετε Επαληθευμένους Μισθούς στο Email σας

    Εγγραφείτε για επαληθευμένες προσφορές.Θα λαμβάνετε την ανάλυση των στοιχείων αποδοχών μέσω email. Μάθετε Περισσότερα

    Αυτός ο ιστότοπος προστατεύεται από το reCAPTCHA και την Πολιτική Απορρήτου και Όρους Χρήσης της Google.

    Προτεινόμενες Θέσεις

      Δεν βρέθηκαν προτεινόμενες θέσεις για την Hearth

    Σχετικές Εταιρείες

    • Databricks
    • Microsoft
    • Amazon
    • Netflix
    • SoFi
    • Δείτε όλες τις εταιρείες ➜

    Άλλοι Πόροι